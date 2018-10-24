76ers' Mike Muscala: Listed as probable
Muscala (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Muscala made his season debut Tuesday night against Detroit, so the probable designation is likely just precautionary as the Sixers play on a back-to-back. The offseason addition had five points, two rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...