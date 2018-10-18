76ers' Mike Muscala: Out 'a while' with ankle injury
Muscala (ankle) will be out for "a while," per coach Brett Brown, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Muscala missed the season opener with a sprained right ankle, and he's apparently not overly close to returning. Brown didn't have much to say about the injury, but Muscala can safely be ruled out through at least the weekend.
More News
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Doubtful Thursday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Ruled out for season opener•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Doubtful for opening night•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Stakes his claim with solid play•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Sent to 76ers•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Traded to OKC, likely on the move again•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...