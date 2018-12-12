76ers' Mike Muscala: Out with illness
Muscala has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Nets due to an illness, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Muscala has taken on a larger role in the rotation over the last month, but he'll be unavailable Wednesday due to an upper respiratory condition. The Sixers will also be without Jimmy Butler, so expect Wilson Chandler and Joel Embiid to each see extended minutes up front. Amir Johnson and Furkan Korkmaz will also be in line for increased time.
