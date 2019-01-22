Muscala managed two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-93 win over the Rockets.

Muscala was quiet despite earning the most minutes among the six 76ers reserves who saw the court. His ability to stretch the defense while providing some interior help defensively has helped him become Joel Embiid's primary backup big man, and Muscala even shares the floor with the star center here and there. Muscala isn't filling up the stat sheet most nights, but he is maintaining a career high minutes average, so if his shots start falling more often, his value in deep leagues could eventually receive a boost.