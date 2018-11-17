Muscala had nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.

Muscala saw the fourth-most minutes on the team and a season high minute total, albeit on a night when Joel Embiid struggled with foul trouble. Coach Brett Brown continues to regularly rely on lineups with two traditional big men, which bodes well for backups like Muscala and Amir Johnson. With that being said, Muscala remains a modest source of scoring, boards, and threes, and anything else he contributes should be viewed as a bonus.