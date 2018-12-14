Muscala (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Nets due to an illness, Muscala has had two days to recover and will likely try to play during Friday's matchup. However, if Muscala is ruled out once again, Wilson Chandler and Amir Johnson are two candidates to see their playing time increase Friday against Indiana.