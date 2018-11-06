Muscala suffered a facial laceration during Tuesday's practice and his status for Wednesday's game in Indiana is uncertain, Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since Muscala is going to be evaluated prior to the team's flight out, it sounds like the big man's status will be known based on whether he travels with the team or not. Amir Johnson would likely be leaned upon for more minutes off the bench should Muscala be sidelined Wednesday.