76ers' Mike Muscala: Ruled out for season opener
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Muscala was given a doubtful designation over the weekend, so his official absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. He's currently working through a sprained right ankle and only has a couple days off before Thursday's tilt with Chicago, so there's a chance he misses at least one more game as well. Look for Amir Johnson to operate as the Sixers' backup center and he could also see some more minutes at power forward as well.
