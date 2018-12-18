Muscala accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 123-96 loss to the Spurs.

Muscala filled it up offensively but committed three fouls in his limited time while failing to contain LaMarcus Aldridge. That and the lopsided score convinced coach Brett Brown to call on Jonah Bolden (nine minutes) and Amir Johnson (eight minutes). With that being said, Muscala's ability to reliably space the floor should help him continue to earn 20-plus minutes more often than not.