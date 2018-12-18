76ers' Mike Muscala: Scores 11 points in 18 minutes
Muscala accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 123-96 loss to the Spurs.
Muscala filled it up offensively but committed three fouls in his limited time while failing to contain LaMarcus Aldridge. That and the lopsided score convinced coach Brett Brown to call on Jonah Bolden (nine minutes) and Amir Johnson (eight minutes). With that being said, Muscala's ability to reliably space the floor should help him continue to earn 20-plus minutes more often than not.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...