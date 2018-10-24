Muscala managed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and two blocks in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Muscala made his season debut after being sidelined with an ankle injury since the preseason. It wasn't flashy, but Muscala brings much-needed depth and three-point shooting in the frontcourt. Still, he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.