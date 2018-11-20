76ers' Mike Muscala: Scores season-high 19 points
Muscala posted 19 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Suns.
Muscala finished with a season high in scoring despite moving back into a reserve role following Saturday's start against the Hornets, in which he saw a season-high 37 minutes. Muscala continues to provide decent contributions in the scoring, rebounding, and three-point shooting categories, and he is clearly a regular part of the team's rotation given that this was his lowest minute total of the month.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.