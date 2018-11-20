Muscala posted 19 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Suns.

Muscala finished with a season high in scoring despite moving back into a reserve role following Saturday's start against the Hornets, in which he saw a season-high 37 minutes. Muscala continues to provide decent contributions in the scoring, rebounding, and three-point shooting categories, and he is clearly a regular part of the team's rotation given that this was his lowest minute total of the month.