76ers' Mike Muscala: Slips into bench role
Muscala finished with three points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt) and three boards across 17 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 121-114 overtime loss to the Celtics.
Muscala started the 76ers' previous game Saturday against the Raptors, but he was back on the bench Christmas Day with Wilson Chandler (quadriceps) cleared to return to the lineup. Chandler didn't face any restrictions with his playing time, so there wasn't much run left over for Muscala, who didn't help his case for extra minutes anyway with the poor shooting performance.
