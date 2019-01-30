Muscala provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 24 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 121-105 win over the Lakers.

The 76ers returned Jimmy Butler (wrist) and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) from three- and one-game absences, respectively, but there were still enough minutes to go around with Jonah Bolden (Achilles) sitting out for Muscala to clear 20 for the second straight game. Muscala responded to the bump in playing time with another strong shooting performance from the outside, but it's tough to bank on him continuing to provide a scoring lift on the bench with the 76ers nearing full strength in the frontcourt. Bolden could be ready to play as soon as the team's next game Thursday against the Warriors.