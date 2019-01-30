76ers' Mike Muscala: Solid scoring, shooting off bench
Muscala provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 24 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 121-105 win over the Lakers.
The 76ers returned Jimmy Butler (wrist) and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) from three- and one-game absences, respectively, but there were still enough minutes to go around with Jonah Bolden (Achilles) sitting out for Muscala to clear 20 for the second straight game. Muscala responded to the bump in playing time with another strong shooting performance from the outside, but it's tough to bank on him continuing to provide a scoring lift on the bench with the 76ers nearing full strength in the frontcourt. Bolden could be ready to play as soon as the team's next game Thursday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...