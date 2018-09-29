Muscala totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 104-84 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

Muscala led the bench with 23 minutes and was able to contribute across the board. Wilson Chandler (hamstring) left the game after only three minutes which could open up some additional playing time for Muscala if the injury proves to be anything serious. He is not worth drafting at this stage but the situation is worth keeping a close eye on moving forward.