Muscala will start Saturday's contest against the Kings, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wilson Chandler (quadriceps) is out two-to-three weeks, so coach Brett Brown is opting to start Muscala in his stead. It's not immediately clear if that will be the gameplan every night for the duration of Chandler's absence. In four previous starts, Muscala has averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.5 minutes.