76ers' Mike Muscala: Starting Saturday
Muscala will start for Wilson Chandler during Saturday's game against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Chandler's minutes limited to about 12, coach Brett Brown will opt to bring him off the bench. Over the past three games, Muscala has averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
More News
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Plays 32 minutes in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Cleared to return Monday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Goes through shootaround•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Dealing with broken nose•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Totals season-high 14 points Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.