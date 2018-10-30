76ers' Mike Muscala: Totals season-high 14 points Monday
Muscala posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in Monday's 113-92 win over the Hawks.
He continues to get just under 20 minutes per game since he's been active, so his spot in the rotation seems locked up. He will be able to provide more value if he hits threes like he did Monday night, as he was previously two for nine from deep before Monday.
