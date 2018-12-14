76ers' Mike Muscala: Will play Friday
Muscala (illness) will play Friday against the Pacers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Muscala missed Wednesday's game against Brooklyn due to an illness, but is feeling better after getting some rest. Over the past six games, he's averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.3 minutes.
