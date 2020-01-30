76ers' Mike Scott: Available Thursday
Scott (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Scott's availability is especially important for the 76ers on Thursday, as Al Horford (knee) will miss the contest. In four games that Horford has missed this season, Scott has seen a boost of 6.2 minutes and has averaged 6.8 more fantasy points compared to when Horford is available.
