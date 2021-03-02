Scott managed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 130-114 win over the Pacers.

With Tobias Harris (knee) still out, Scott drew the start, and he responded with a career-high four steals in the blowout victory. He also didn't miss a shot from the field. As a result, Monday's performance can probably be considered the best of Scott's season. If Harris misses more time, Scott might not necessarily start, but he should see extra minutes and could be a viable option in deeper fantasy league and DFS.