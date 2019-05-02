Scott (heel) will play during Thursday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A right heel bruise put Scott's status into question, but the big man will make his series debut Thursday. During the first round, he averaged 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes.

