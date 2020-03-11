76ers' Mike Scott: Coming off bench Wednesday
Scott will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Joel Embiid (shoulder) back in the lineup and Al Horford getting the nod at power forward, Scott will return to a reserve role. Across his past 10 appearances off the bench, he's averaged 5.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.0 minutes.
