Scott supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Clippers.

Scott hadn't seen at least 20 minutes since Jan. 11, and he hadn't reached double figures in scoring since Feb. 3. Despite the solid showing in this one, Scott can likely be avoided in most fantasy formats unless or until he's earning this many minutes more often.