Scott produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 win over the Raptors.

Scott saw 20-plus minutes for the first time since the first round, and he responded by reaching double figures in scoring for the second straight game. Greg Monroe (DNP-Coach's Decision) and Boban Marjanovic (seven minutes) are likely to be left out of the rotation altogether for Sunday's Game 7, as the latter was ineffective in two short first half stints and then didn't reappear until garbage time. As a result, Scott seems to be the only reliable reserve outside of James Ennis, so both should be expected to earn at least 20 minutes in the series finale.