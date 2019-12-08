76ers' Mike Scott: Drops 21 points in blowout win
Scott contributed 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in a blowout victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday, adding six boards and two assists.
Scott got the start in this game as Joel Embiid was out with some hip discomfort. He played well, topping his season-high in points, and going 75 percent from the field. The 31-year old typically doesn't provide enough value to warrant ownership in anything other than the deepest of leagues, and likely saw 24 minutes in this one because Embiid was out and Matisse Thybulle left the game after rolling his ankle.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...