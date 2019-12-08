Scott contributed 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in a blowout victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday, adding six boards and two assists.

Scott got the start in this game as Joel Embiid was out with some hip discomfort. He played well, topping his season-high in points, and going 75 percent from the field. The 31-year old typically doesn't provide enough value to warrant ownership in anything other than the deepest of leagues, and likely saw 24 minutes in this one because Embiid was out and Matisse Thybulle left the game after rolling his ankle.