Scott is starting Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jimmy Butler (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's clash, so Scott will get the call at power forward with Tobias Harris bumping over to small forward. Scott will make his first start of the season and is averaging 7.8 points along with 3.3 rebounds over his previous four games off the bench.

