76ers' Mike Scott: Enters starting lineup
Scott will get the start at power forward in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Scott will replace Glenn Robinson in the starting lineup, as the 76ers will opt to go bigger to matchup with the Lakers' frontcourt. He has averaged 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds across 23.4 minutes in seven starts this season.
