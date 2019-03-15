76ers' Mike Scott: 'Good to go' Friday
Scott (illness) will play Friday against the Kings, Mark Zumoff of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, despite Scott dealing with an upper respiratory issue, he'll take the floor Friday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.