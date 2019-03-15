76ers' Mike Scott: Handed probable tag
Scott (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Scott, along with Ben Simmons (illness), skipped Thursday's practice session. While it's good news that the Sixers have listed him as probable for Friday night's clash, that could change Friday morning depending on how he's feeling.
