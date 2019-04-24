Scott went to the locker room during Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Scott limped straight to the bench during play, so it seems unlikely that he'll return to Tuesday's game. More information may be provided after the contest.

