Scott posted three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals in Friday's 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Scott has provided 6.8 points (48.8 percent on field goals and 37.5 percent of 3-point shots) and three rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. In his second year with Philadelphia, the 31-year-old has continued to be a reliable role player in a largely tall frontcourt, playing behind Al Horford, but he shouldn't see a major uptick in minutes except in situational matchups.