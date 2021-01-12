Scott (knee) provided two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 22 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 112-94 loss to the Hawks.

Despite missing the 76ers' previous five game due to a knee injury, Scott started and logged a season-high minutes total Monday. He received extended run mostly out of necessity, as the 76ers were down to just nine available players for the contest. Philadelphia is expected to get Ben Simmons (knee) back from a two-game absence Tuesday against the Heat, so Scott could end up losing out on a few minutes as a result.