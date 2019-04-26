Scott (heel) is listed as out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

Scott was forced out of Tuesday's Game 5 against Brooklyn due to a bruised right heel, and his absence is a huge loss for the 76ers. Scott has been the most important contributor off the bench for Philadelphia this series, especially giving the uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid's health. Without Scott, the 76ers' second unit will certainly lose some of its floor spacing, with Jonah Bolden and James Ennis likely seeing more time as a result.

