Scott produced 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and a steal across 19 minutes in Sunday's 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

Scott bolstered his totals by drilling three shots from beyond the arc. ?his increased output was also due to Joel Embiid's (back) absence. It looks like Scott will once again work with the second unit, although he'll work more at the four with Dwight Howard joining the team.