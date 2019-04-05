76ers' Mike Scott: Matches season-high with 22 points
Scott totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist over 36 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Bucks on Thursday.
Scott got the starting nod on Wednesday with Jimmy Butler (back) out and matched a season-high with 22 points. He drained six threes en route to the productive scoring effort, hitting at a 75.0 percent clip. Scott's value depends on the health of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, and with Butler's back issue and Harris' imminent need for rest, Scott may be in for additional spot starts in the final three games of the regular season.
