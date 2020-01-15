76ers' Mike Scott: Moving to bench
Scott will move to the bench Wednesday against the Nets, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.
Scott has started the last three games, but with the Sixers mired in a two-game skid, he'll shift to the bench in favor of rookie Matisse Thybulle. Scott had five points and four rebounds in Monday's loss to Indiana.
