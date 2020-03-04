76ers' Mike Scott: Nears double-double in start
Scott racked up 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss at the Lakers.
Scott started for the first time since Jan. 13, but he's not expected to hold such role moving forward. He has scored in double digits in each of his last two outings, but he's only done that four times since the calendar flipped to 2020 and doesn't provide much in other categories to be valuable once he comes off the starting lineup -- which could happen as early as Wednesday against the Kings on the road.
