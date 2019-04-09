76ers' Mike Scott: Out Tuesday
Scott will not play Tuesday against the Heat due to a sore lower back, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Scott had started the last two games amid some injuries, but he'll now take a seat Tuesday as the Sixers begin to prep for the postseason. Consider the veteran questionable for Wednesday's regular season finale until further notice.
