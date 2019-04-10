Scott (back) will play and start Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Paul Hudrick of NBCS Philadelphia reports.

A back injury prevented Scott from playing during Tuesday's loss to the Heat, but he's good to go for the regular-season finale. In two prior starts this season, he's averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...