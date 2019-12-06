Scott had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 119-113 loss at Washington on Thursday.

Along with most of Philadelphia's bench unit, the 31-year-old failed to make meaningful contributions on the offensive end, missing all of his field goals. Despite that setback, Scott is producing 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, roughly similar to the 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds he averaged last season.