76ers' Mike Scott: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win
Scott had four points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 win over the Celtics.
Scott continues to lead the reserve unit in terms of minutes, and he contributed in every statistical category in this one. Still, he's only a useful option in deeper leagues given that coach Brett Brown typically keeps at least a couple of his starters on the court at all times and runs the offense almost exclusively through them.
