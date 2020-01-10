76ers' Mike Scott: Plays 26 minutes in start
Scott had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in a 109-98 win against Boston on Thursday.
With center Joel Embiid out (finger), teammate Al Horford slid into his spot while Scott took the four. The veteran did fill in some gaps, such as his tip shot that tied the game during the 76ers' 11-0 third-quarter run. The 31-year-old won't match the production of Embiid or any of the other team starters, but the chance itself provides opportunities to increase his fantasy value.
