Scott tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in Wednesday's 109-104 win against the Knicks.

With Josh Richardson (hip) out, Scott helped make up for Richardson's 14.8 points per game with his third double-digit scoring total this season, including a three-ball with 1:29 left in the game to help win seal the win. The 31-year-old has solidified himself as a key member of Philadelphia's rotation due to his high-energy style of play and ability to shoot the three at a high percentage (40.5 percent).