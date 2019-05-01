Scott (heel) participated in Wednesday's practice, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A right heel bruise has prevented Scott from playing in the series against Toronto so far. However, it appears he's trending toward a return. Until an official announcement is made, Scott should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's Game 4.

