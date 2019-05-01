76ers' Mike Scott: Practices Wednesday
Scott (heel) participated in Wednesday's practice, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
A right heel bruise has prevented Scott from playing in the series against Toronto so far. However, it appears he's trending toward a return. Until an official announcement is made, Scott should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's Game 4.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...