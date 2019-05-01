Scott (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's playoff contest against Toronto, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Scott has been progressing well recently, as he was able to practice Wednesday despite continuing to nurse a bruised right heel. The former second-round pick has yet to see action in the Toronto series after averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in all five games against the Nets in Round 1. Scott will likely be a game-time call Thursday.