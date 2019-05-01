76ers' Mike Scott: Questionable Thursday
Scott (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's playoff contest against Toronto, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Scott has been progressing well recently, as he was able to practice Wednesday despite continuing to nurse a bruised right heel. The former second-round pick has yet to see action in the Toronto series after averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in all five games against the Nets in Round 1. Scott will likely be a game-time call Thursday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...