76ers' Mike Scott: Questionable vs. Hawks
Scott is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Scott has emerged from Tuesday's win over Golden State with a knee injury, and it's possible he'll miss his first game of the year. More information may arrive following the 76ers' Thursday morning shootaround.
