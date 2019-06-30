76ers' Mike Scott: Re-signs with Sixers
Scott and Philadelphia came to terms Sunday on a two-year, $9.8 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Scott added veteran experience off the bench for the Sixers after being traded from the Clippers in February, and he finished the year averaging 5.8 points along with 3.5 rebounds over 79 games. He figures to slot into a similar role after agreeing to remain in Philly.
