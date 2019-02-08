Scott will be available to make his 76ers debut Friday against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Scott was merely a throw-in piece in Wednesday's trade that sent him, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic from the Clippers to Philadelphia. The 30-year-old was averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 14.4 minutes per game over 52 appearances with Los Angeles. He would do well to see a similar level of playing time in Philadelphia, if he's even included in coach Brett Brown's rotation at all.