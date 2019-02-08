76ers' Mike Scott: Ready to debut
Scott will be available to make his 76ers debut Friday against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Scott was merely a throw-in piece in Wednesday's trade that sent him, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic from the Clippers to Philadelphia. The 30-year-old was averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 14.4 minutes per game over 52 appearances with Los Angeles. He would do well to see a similar level of playing time in Philadelphia, if he's even included in coach Brett Brown's rotation at all.
More News
-
76ers' Mike Scott: Sent to Philly in six-player deal•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Regains rotation spot•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Sees eight minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Hauls in 11 boards in loss•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Snags six boards in 13 minutes•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...