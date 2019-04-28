76ers' Mike Scott: Remains out for Game 2
Scott (heel) has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Raptors on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Scott will miss the first two contests of the Second Round due to a bruised right heel. He'll have a few days off until next chance to return, which will come Thursday in Game 3.
