Scott (knee) played 11 minutes off the bench Saturday in the 76ers' 120-111 loss to the Suns, finishing with zero points, two rebounds and one steal.

After missing the 76ers' previous 13 games, Scott slotted back in on the second unit in his return to action. He'll likely continue to serve as the primary backup to Tobias Harris moving forward, but Scott shouldn't be expected to see his minutes pick up much from this level unless Harris misses time at some point.